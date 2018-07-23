Kalyan Jewellers on July 22 removed the ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan after it faced a criticism from a bank union. The bank union alleged that the ad is aimed at creating distrust among the citizens in the Indian banking system

Following a criticism from a bank union over a recent ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Kalyan Jewellers on Saturday removed the one-and-a-half minute-long advertisement. The decision to withdraw the ad was taken after a bank union claimed that it had hurt sentiments of millions of bank personnel and led to creating distrust in the banking system. While removing the ad, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement that the company sincerely regret the unintentional hurt that the ad has caused to the sentiments of the bank personnel.

He added that ad was just a work of fiction and not a reflection of banking employees at large. The statement added that like crores of other Indians, Kalyan Jewellers also appreciate the contribution of the banking community to our country. Last week, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, an organisation claiming to have around 3,20,000 officers, threatened to sue the company. It accused the company of “casting aspersion and hurting the sentiments of millions of personnel” through the advertisement.

AIBOC claimed that the ad is derogatory and is trying to create a distrust in the banking system and that just for the commercial gains. However, Kalyan Jewellers have denied the allegations saying that the ad is totally fiction.

The ad portrays Amitabh Bachchan as an old man while Shweta Nana is playing his daughter. Amitabh can be seen visiting a bank branch to return the extra money that has been credited along with his pension. During the ad, he also undergoes a bitter encounter with the bank employee.

While hitting at Amitabh Bachchan, AIBOC said that the actor has been portraying an honest man in the ad. However, he forgot the fact that with the act he has mocked the entire banking system with the ad.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More