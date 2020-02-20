Kamaal Rashid Khan being his outrageous self on Twitter slammed the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge calling it fake and a way to fool the fans.

Kamaal Rashid Khan popularly known as KRK is one of the internet celebrities that has gained fame by being outrageously vocal about anything and everything and this time his rant has come at the expense of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, slamming the show KRK wrote in a tweet, all of the contestants/prospective grooms for Shehnaaz Gill are struggling artists and the makers of the show are fooling the audience.

The tweet that KRK put out reads All the boy’s contestants of #MujhseShadiKaroge is also struggling in the Bollywood to become actor, singer, comedian etc. Means nobody of them also will marry with flipper #ShehnaazGiIl! Means this show is also 100% fake like #BiggBossSeason13 to fool the public. #AaaThoo! @ColorsTV.

Though KRK lacks any credibility in terms of knowing the inner workings of the show, his tweet is to be taken with a handful of salt.

The Tweet still raises suspicion in the minds of the viewers, as ex Bigg Boss contestant Ratan Rajput who too went about the same route of having a televised Swayamwar after her stint in the Bigg Boss house didn’t marry the eventual winner, nullifying the entire purpose of the show.

The tweet from Kamal Rashid Khan shares the same sentiment as most of the viewers of the show already suspect Shehnaaz isn’t going to marry any of the prospective grooms that the show offers.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge hasn’t been a fan favorite like it was intended to be by the makers instead fans have voiced their outrage against the show, demanding to pull Shehnaaz out of this reality show and rather pair her opposite Sidharth Shukla in any other show.

The show banks primarily on the popularity of Bigg Boss 13 except most of the favorite contestants are absent, which has caused a major backlash from the fans as the show hasn’t managed to provide the dose of entertainment as substantial as Bigg Boss 13.

