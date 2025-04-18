Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

The sight of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam relishing the flavors of South Indian cuisine added a personal touch to the press conference, reflecting the cultural essence that the movie promises to embrace.

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam


Kamal Haasan is gearing up for an epic return to the big screen in his much-anticipated film, Thug Life. The movie marks a momentous collaboration with legendary director Mani Ratnam, as the two powerhouse figures reunite after an astounding 38 years since their last collaboration on the 1987 classic Nayakan. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Thug Life, which promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Thug Life Press Conference in Chennai

On Friday, the makers of Thug Life hosted an exclusive press conference in Chennai, where Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and other key cast members gathered to discuss the film’s progress. The highlight of the event was an intimate moment captured on camera, where Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam were seen enjoying a traditional South Indian meal served on banana leaves. The two icons shared the moment with Thug Life co-star Silambarasan, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

The video quickly went viral, captivating fans and audiences alike. The sight of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam relishing the flavors of South Indian cuisine added a personal touch to the press conference, reflecting the cultural essence that the movie promises to embrace.

Thug Life Teaser Drops with Intense First Look

The buzz around Thug Life began to build even further last October when the makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday. The teaser captivated audiences with its gripping visuals, opening with a stunning car chase down a tree-lined road. The sequence transitions to a mysterious figure running through a snow-covered landscape, with glimpses of Haasan’s character emerging in full force. His intense portrayal of a gritty, bearded man radiates sheer rage as he takes on a group of enemies, making for a powerful first look.

In a standout moment, Silambarasan also makes a powerful appearance, caught between festive Holi celebrations and moments of intense battle. The teaser includes a nostalgic flashback showing a younger Kamal Haasan sporting sunglasses, adding a sense of mystery to his character’s backstory.

Star-Studded Cast and Release Date

Thug Life boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Trisha, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami in key roles. The film is produced by a collaboration of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

With anticipation building, Thug Life is slated to hit cinemas on June 5, 2025, and promises to be a cinematic event that fans will not want to miss.

