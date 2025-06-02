Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

The controversy erupted during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where Haasan’s statement triggered strong backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political outfits in Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state, after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) banned its screening following a controversial remark he made about the Kannada language.


Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state, after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) banned its screening following a controversial remark he made about the Kannada language.

The petition, filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Raaj Kamal Films International, urges the court to direct the Karnataka government, police department, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the film’s release and ensure adequate security for its screening. The legal move comes amid growing protests and calls to boycott the film over Haasan’s comment that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.”

The controversy erupted during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where Haasan’s statement triggered strong backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political outfits in Karnataka. Reacting to the outrage, the KFCC on May 30 announced a ban on the release of the film across the state.

Haasan’s legal petition also seeks directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to ensure law and order during the film’s release, which is slated for June 5.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The veteran actor’s remarks have reignited debates around linguistic pride and cultural identity in southern India. While his supporters argue that Haasan’s statement was misinterpreted, protestors view it as an affront to Kannada heritage.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The ongoing row has now cast uncertainty over its release in Karnataka, a key market for South Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Filed under

Kamal Haasan Thug Life

newsx

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33
newsx

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met
Actor and filmmaker Kamal

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka...
newsx

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting...
newsx

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas...
Operation ‘Spiderweb’

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia?...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting In Ambulance For More Than Four Hours

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting...

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas...

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia? Explained

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia?...

Entertainment

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In

Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth