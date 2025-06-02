Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

The controversy erupted during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where Haasan’s statement triggered strong backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political outfits in Karnataka.

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state, after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) banned its screening following a controversial remark he made about the Kannada language.

The petition, filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Raaj Kamal Films International, urges the court to direct the Karnataka government, police department, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the film’s release and ensure adequate security for its screening. The legal move comes amid growing protests and calls to boycott the film over Haasan’s comment that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.”

The controversy erupted during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, where Haasan’s statement triggered strong backlash from pro-Kannada groups and political outfits in Karnataka. Reacting to the outrage, the KFCC on May 30 announced a ban on the release of the film across the state.

Haasan’s legal petition also seeks directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to ensure law and order during the film’s release, which is slated for June 5.

The veteran actor’s remarks have reignited debates around linguistic pride and cultural identity in southern India. While his supporters argue that Haasan’s statement was misinterpreted, protestors view it as an affront to Kannada heritage.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The ongoing row has now cast uncertainty over its release in Karnataka, a key market for South Indian cinema.

