Actor-politician Kamal Hasaan on Friday broke his silence on #MeToo allegations against singer acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women including singer Chinmayi Sripaada. He women should come forward and speak about their concerns but in an honest way. He further added that it will not be right for him to speak on people who have been accused. Haasan made this remark during his interaction with reporters at the Bengaluru airport.

He further praised the #MeToo movement which is gathering momentum in India with each passing day as the women are finally speaking about the sexual harassment in public. Chinamayi, the popular singer of Tamil entertainment industry, has alleged sexual harassment at the hands of lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi has alleged that he made me feel uncomfortable at least in two occasions.

She was even told that if she refuses to cooperate, her career will be over. Chinmayi has alleged that Vairamuthu had invited her to his hotel room in Switzerland.

However, Vairamuthu denied the allegations, saying that levelling allegations against people who are popular have become a trend in the country.

Kamal Hasaan is the president of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam which he launched earlier this year. Meanwhile, a panel of the judges comprising senior judicial and legal persons will look into the allegations emanating from the ongoing #MeToo movement in India. Ministry of Women and Child Development issued the statement on Friday.

