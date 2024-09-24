Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

In an exciting update for fans, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Thug Life,'. (Watch the Mass wrap-up Video below.)

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

In an exciting update for fans, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life,’ directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam. The film’s production house made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video that captured memorable moments from the shoot.

The post, which celebrated this milestone, read: “Shooting Completed #ThugLife enters the next phase #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR.” The video concluded with Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and the entire crew gathering to mark the completion of filming, a moment that fans are sure to appreciate.

WATCH IT HERE:

Touted as a gangster drama, ‘Thug Life’ brings together a star-studded cast including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film’s music, an essential element of any Mani Ratnam project, is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Recently, popular actor Ali Fazal also joined the cast, adding to the film’s growing buzz.

The title of the film was unveiled last year, just ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday. The production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video on Instagram. The post read, “A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY! #ThugLife #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan.”

In this teaser, Kamal Haasan was seen in a striking new look, set against a bleak landscape while wearing a rough cloak. The video hinted at an intense storyline, with Kamal being pursued by men, ultimately revealing his rugged appearance complete with a heavy moustache and beard.

This collaboration marks a reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who previously worked together on the iconic film ‘Nayakan.’ Mani Ratnam’s recent project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan II,’ received a warm reception from both critics and audiences, further heightening expectations for ‘Thug Life.’ The epic film, backed by Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and featured music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

As ‘Thug Life’ enters its next production phase, fans eagerly await more updates on this thrilling project.

ALSO READ: After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Filed under

Kamal Haasan KH234 mani ratnam Raaj Kamal Films International Thug Life Ulaganayagan

Also Read

Israel Announces Death Of Top Hezbollah Commander In Beirut Attack

Israel Announces Death Of Top Hezbollah Commander In Beirut Attack

Maria Conceicao Makes History As First Portuguese Woman To Conquer K2

Maria Conceicao Makes History As First Portuguese Woman To Conquer K2

Odisha Government To Test Ghee Quality At Jagannath Temple Amid TTD Laddu Controversy

Odisha Government To Test Ghee Quality At Jagannath Temple Amid TTD Laddu Controversy

Hurricane Watches Issued As Tropical Storm Helene Approaches U.S.

Hurricane Watches Issued As Tropical Storm Helene Approaches U.S.

South Delhi Resident Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh To A Banking Scam

South Delhi Resident Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh To A Banking Scam

Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox