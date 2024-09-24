Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

In an exciting update for fans, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Thug Life,'. (Watch the Mass wrap-up Video below.)

In an exciting update for fans, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life,’ directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam. The film’s production house made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video that captured memorable moments from the shoot.

The post, which celebrated this milestone, read: “Shooting Completed #ThugLife enters the next phase #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR.” The video concluded with Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and the entire crew gathering to mark the completion of filming, a moment that fans are sure to appreciate.

WATCH IT HERE:

Touted as a gangster drama, ‘Thug Life’ brings together a star-studded cast including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film’s music, an essential element of any Mani Ratnam project, is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Recently, popular actor Ali Fazal also joined the cast, adding to the film’s growing buzz.

The title of the film was unveiled last year, just ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday. The production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video on Instagram. The post read, “A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY! #ThugLife #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan.”

In this teaser, Kamal Haasan was seen in a striking new look, set against a bleak landscape while wearing a rough cloak. The video hinted at an intense storyline, with Kamal being pursued by men, ultimately revealing his rugged appearance complete with a heavy moustache and beard.

This collaboration marks a reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who previously worked together on the iconic film ‘Nayakan.’ Mani Ratnam’s recent project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan II,’ received a warm reception from both critics and audiences, further heightening expectations for ‘Thug Life.’ The epic film, backed by Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and featured music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

As ‘Thug Life’ enters its next production phase, fans eagerly await more updates on this thrilling project.

