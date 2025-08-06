LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation

Kamal Haasan’s remarks linking Sanatana Dharma and dictatorship during an anti-NEET speech sparked widespread political outrage. BJP leaders condemned the statement as divisive and accused Haasan of playing vote-bank politics. Supporters claim his intent was to promote education as a tool for empowerment, not to attack religion.

Kamal Haasan’s Sanatana Dharma remark ignites a political storm across India.
Kamal Haasan’s Sanatana Dharma remark ignites a political storm across India.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 17:26:06 IST

Actor- politician Kamal Haasan has sparked a new political outcry once again with his new Sanatana Dharma remarks, and the actor has drawn flak on his statement by a number of political stalwarts. In a speech at an event in Chennai, Haasan said: That education is the only tool to snap the chains of dictatorship and Sanatana Dharma as he spoke against NEET examination. Politicians, particularly those of the BJP, have so largely denounced this statement as an attempt made by him to segregate people on religious basis and use this factor politically. 

The comments have evoked a controversial debate, which bears semblance of a comparable clash in the year 2023 when Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made a comparable statement. The words of Haasan are being perceived by the critics as a political intrigue to raise the votes of a specific segment of electorate and arouse religious sentiments especially in a politicized climate.

The Political Backlash and Defiance

The first reaction to this statement of Kamal Haasan was of acute political rebuke by the opposition parties. The initial political response was the one by BJP leaders who made fun of the statement through ridicule by Tamil Nadu state vice-president Khushbu Sundar among others. They said that although he was keen on emphasizing the importance of education, he should not have made the reference to Sanatana Dharma since it is a divisive factor.



And some BJP leaders have gone east, demanding an apology and accusing him of doing so to appease his political allies. Such sharp response points to the sheer weakness of the subject matter and the existent ideology in Indian politics.

Education vs. Ideology: A Misunderstood Standpoint?

At the centre of the argument by Haasan as supported by his followers is that of education vs ideology. He made the comments at an occasion, when talking about how difficult a task is placed on poor students attending schools because of NEET exam. He positioned education as the means of reaching social mobility and empowerment par excellence, implying that such education might dismantle the system of restrictions and discriminations, which he estimated with dictatorship and Sanatana Dharma at once.

His advocates feel that he was not out to rail against a religion as such but a philosophical claim as to the strength of knowledge to precipitate the stagnant interests of society and bring to the fore advances in conventionally abandoned modes. His critics however, see this as a manipulative misrepresentation and a political jibe and using it as a sensitive issue to drive personal and party interests.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

Tags: kamal haasanKamal Haasan controversyKamal Haasan Sanatana Dharma remark

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation
Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation
Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation
Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash After His Bold Remarks On Sanatana Dharma Spark A Huge Political Storm Across The Nation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?