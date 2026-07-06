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Home > Entertainment News > Kamal Haasan On ChatGPT And AI: Actor Urges Students To Talk To Friends Instead, Shruti Haasan Reacts

Kamal Haasan On ChatGPT And AI: Actor Urges Students To Talk To Friends Instead, Shruti Haasan Reacts

Kamal Haasan has sparked a conversation after speaking about AI and ChatGPT during an event at a Tamil Nadu college. The veteran actor urged students to ask only necessary questions to AI and interact more with people around them.

Kamal Haasan (Photo: X)
Kamal Haasan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 20:12 IST

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way people work, learn and communicate. But veteran actor Kamal Haasan believes the growing dependence on AI should also come with a sense of responsibility. Speaking at the Nayagan Fest hosted by a college in Tamil Nadu, the actor encouraged students to think twice before turning to AI for every small query. His speech, which has since gone viral on social media, focused not only on technology but also on preserving human conversations in an increasingly digital world.

Shruti Haasan later shared the clip on Instagram, making it clear that she stood by her father’s message.

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‘Not every question needs ChatGPT’

During his address, Kamal spoke about the environmental resources required to run large-scale AI systems. Referring to water consumption linked to data centres, he said people should avoid using AI unnecessarily. “Now, when you use AI, more electricity is generated for it to process. Remember that every time you ask a question, a tumbler of water is wasted. Every time you use ChatGPT, it uses water. The more questions you ask it, the more water you waste.”

While his comparison was meant to underline AI’s environmental footprint, experts generally note that AI systems consume energy and water through the cooling needs of data centres, though the exact amount varies depending on the infrastructure and the type of AI task. Kamal’s larger message, however, was about mindful usage rather than rejecting technology.

Why human conversations still matter, according to Kamal

The actor also urged students not to replace real-life interactions with AI tools. “Ask only the necessary questions. Otherwise, ask the friend next door. There are probably a few people who know more than it does. You shouldn’t think that I am the only one talking. I am not ChatGPT, I don’t know everything. I dare to say I don’t know.”

The remark drew applause from the audience, with many praising his reminder that knowledge can also come from conversations, shared experiences and people around us.

Shruti Haasan publicly backs her father’s views

Soon after the speech began circulating online, Shruti Haasan reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with a “100” emoji, signalling her agreement. She also shared a post discussing AI’s water consumption and another clip celebrating human talent with the caption: “Follow if you still value skill. Over AI.”

While Shruti did not add a detailed statement of her own, her social media activity reflected support for the broader conversation around balancing technology with human creativity.

Kamal has been studying AI himself

Interestingly, Kamal’s comments do not come from someone opposed to artificial intelligence. In 2024, the actor travelled to the United States to enrol in a 90-day AI programme, although work commitments meant he completed only part of the course. Speaking to India Today last year, he described AI as a technology that is “beyond all of us” and cautioned against using it without proper understanding.

He also made it clear that AI should not be viewed as an enemy. “AI will be there in your life, my life and everyone else’s… We should not feel threatened by AI.” His latest speech follows the same line of thought: embrace technology, but don’t let it replace curiosity, critical thinking and human connection.

What’s next for Kamal and Shruti?

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He will next be seen in a film with Rajinikanth, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, besides another project with action director duo Anbariv. Shruti Haasan, meanwhile, was recently seen in Coolie and a special appearance in Peddi. She also has Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Train in the pipeline.

As AI continues to become part of everyday life, Kamal Haasan’s latest remarks have added another voice to a debate that is growing far beyond the world of technology.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense   

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Kamal Haasan On ChatGPT And AI: Actor Urges Students To Talk To Friends Instead, Shruti Haasan Reacts
Tags: kamal haasanShruti Haasan

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Kamal Haasan On ChatGPT And AI: Actor Urges Students To Talk To Friends Instead, Shruti Haasan Reacts
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