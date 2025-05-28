Kamal Haasan On ‘Thug Life’: “I Was Getting Vegetables, Mani Ratnam Cooked The Feast”

Kamal Haasan also reflected on his early years during the press conference in Delhi. Haasan has opened up about his collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on their upcoming film Thug Life, calling it a true cinematic partnership.

Actor Kamal Haasan has opened up about his collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on their upcoming film Thug Life, calling it a true cinematic partnership. Speaking to the media, Kamal said, “Every film is a challenge, especially when you add another director like Mani Ratnam and a story that is so interesting. Fortunately, he included me in the story’s preparation. I gave him an idea. Most of the time I was getting vegetables and helping him make it more tasty. That’s what I did. And that I call a true collaboration… We both children of cinema and that is how we see each other.”

Kamal Haasan Joins A Stellar Cast In Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Drama

Kamal Haasan leads the cast of Thug Life as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside an ensemble of stars including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is set to hit theatres on June 5. This marks a major reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a 38-year gap, the last time being the cult classic Nayakan. Kamal’s excitement for the film stems not just from the script, but from the powerful combination of talent involved in the project.

“Good Actors, Great Music”: Kamal Haasan Applauds ‘Thug Life’ Team

When asked what makes Thug Life stand out, Kamal didn’t hold back his admiration for the team. “Good actors, good makeup artists, costume designers, fantastic director, great music. I don’t have to anymore explain to you why I say it’s great. Of course, I love to join the crowd and cheer a great music director like A. R. Rahman. He has done an excellent job,” he said. With AR Rahman scoring the music, expectations from the soundtrack remain sky-high, adding to the buzz around the film’s theatrical release.

From Theatre To Thug Life: Kamal Haasan Reflects On His Journey

Kamal Haasan also reflected on his early years during the press conference in Delhi. “I was a happy child. I was a parrot, not cage, but they taught me, and I repeated. It’s only after 7 when I joined the theatre and all that, I realised that so many intelligent children, and I’ve been lucky to have become a star. That’s when I actually started learning outside of school,” he said. Speaking about his evolution, Kamal added, “I cannot remain in my childhood phase. I am evolving every day. I am not the same person Mani Ratnam met during Nayakan. We both seem to have evolved.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

