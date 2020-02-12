Kamal Haasan is going to make a cameo role in Rajinikanth's film, the collaboration has been made after 35 years. But the makers have not revealed anything yet. The film is expected to release after Diwali.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are working on a project together under Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Productions, the collaboration has been made after 35 years. The reports said that Kamal Haasan is going to make a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s film, although the makers have not revealed anything yet. The fans are super excited to watch them together as they are waiting for them for 35 years.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are two brand names of the Kollywood industry and if they join hands to share the screen space then it will be the biggest collaboration. The report says the director Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently met Rajinikanth and discussed the films, most importantly he talked about the script of the film that might bring the chances of collaboration.

The sources said that the script of the film was initially showed to Kamal Haasan to which Kamal Haasan has said that the script must have been suitable to Rajinikanth so he suggested the director to meet Rajinikanth and Narrate the script to him only. Reports also say that this film is going to be a full package surprise for the Kollywood fans as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan might be seen on the same screen. Well, the filmmakers have not revealed the release date of the film but there are many chances that the film will out after Diwali, 2020.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 written update February 12 2020: Vicky Kaushal’s entry scares housemates, announces mid-week eviction

Also Read: Fighter: Sorry Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday is Vijay Deverakonda’s leading lady in his Hindi debut

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai opens up about Arhaan Khan’s secret deal with the makers

Currently, Rajinikanth is working on his Thaliavar 168, Darbar has already winning hearts and now the Rajinikanth is all set to give back to back hits in his old avatar. On the other hand Kamal Haasan is also working on his most anticipated film Indian 2 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is all set to fire and impresses the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App