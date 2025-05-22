Home
Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan remembers a touching moment with Sivaji Ganesan on the sets of 'Thevar Magan', recalling how the legend requested to reshoot close-ups after nine months away from acting.

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’


Even more than two decades after the passing of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan, his influence remains deeply rooted in the heart and artistry of actor Kamal Haasan. During the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, Kamal Haasan took a moment to fondly recall his experience working with his mentor in the iconic 1992 Tamil film ‘Thevar Magan’, a project produced by Kamal’s own banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

A Humbling Lesson From a Legend

In a recent interview with ANI, Kamal shared a heartfelt anecdote about Sivaji Ganesan’s unwavering dedication to his craft. Recalling a moment from Thevar Magan, Kamal said: “I still remember Sivaji Saab, the actor for us, wanting to redo all his close-ups in Thevar Magan. I didn’t even want to know why. But still, I had to ask him. Not because of the expense. What he said humbled me… He said, ‘It’s been nine months since I acted. I’m rusting, it shows. Can I redo it again?’ That day, I learned something important.”

Kamal immediately asked the unit to accommodate Ganesan’s request. The anecdote not only revealed the legendary actor’s commitment to excellence but also left a lasting impression on Haasan.

A Powerful Collaboration in ‘Thevar Magan’

Directed by Bharathan, Thevar Magan featured a moving father-son dynamic, with Sivaji Ganesan portraying the father and Kamal Haasan the son. The film was critically acclaimed and went on to win five National Film Awards, including Best Tamil Film, Best Supporting Actress (Revathi), and a Special Jury Award for Sivaji Ganesan an honour he later graciously declined.

A Lifelong Influence

Kamal has never hesitated to express the profound impact Ganesan had on his growth as an actor. Their association dates back to Kamal’s early days as a child artist in Parthal Pasi Theerum, and later in films like Naam Pirandha Mann.

In 2023, Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the thespian on his 95th birth anniversary, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “A singular artist who created hundreds of people within himself and gave them to the world. He presented art not as acting but as life… Tamil Nadu’s answer to the world’s best actors.”

Sivaji Ganesan: The Icon of Indian Cinema

Sivaji Ganesan made a historic entry into Tamil cinema with ‘Parasakthi’ in 1952, transitioning from stage to screen with unparalleled ease. Known as ‘Nadigar Thilagam’ (Pride of Actors), he redefined acting for generations to come, with a career that spanned nearly five decades.

His death on July 21, 2001, marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire actors and fans across India.

Kamal Haasan Sivaji Ganesan tribute Sivaji Ganesan Kamal Haasan Thevar Magan behind-the-scenes

