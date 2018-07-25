Kamal Haasan while talking to media was quoted saying, "the stunt sequences are the major highlight of the movie. We tried to go one step ahead of Vishwaroopam in this espionage thriller. The delay in the release of Viswaroopam 2 did pain me as an artist and the whole crew was upset. But I am happy that it has come out now with greater quality. We did not do Vishwaroopam 2 as a second part. The script of this film was written long back and it is a story that needs to be told."

When Kamal Haasan met media on Wednesday, he opened up on his upcoming release Vishwaroopam 2. The movie’s cast includes Andrea, Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapoor and has music by Ghibran. Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapoor are the new additions to this film.

Kamal Haasan said that Vishwaroopam 2 is both a prequel and sequel to it’s earlier release. He added, “The stunt sequences are the major highlight of the movie. We tried to go one step ahead of Vishwaroopam in this espionage thriller.”

The delay in the release of the film was both good and bad according to him. “The delay in the release of Viswaroopam 2 did pain me as an artist and the whole crew was upset. But I am happy that it has come out now with greater quality,” he said.

Kamal Haasan also dispelled rumours that this film was a second part to the earlier film. “We did not do Vishwaroopam 2 as a second part. The script of this film was written long back and it is a story that needs to be told,” he reiterated.

When Vishwaropam was to release in 2013, it was marred by controversy due to the portrayal of Muslims as terrorists and the actor was forced to make changes to the film. He had then stated that he was fed up and wanted to leave Tamil Nadu and India. “My comments during Vishwaroopam a few years was mistaken. As a citizen, I said I will leave the state if my artistic freedom is curtailed,” he explained.

The Nammavar of Tamil politics shed light on the story of the film. “Vishwaroopam 2 traces the journey of Wizam and throws light on where he comes from. He is a patriotic Indian soldier and how he got trained is told in the movie,” he explained. Vishwaroopam 2 is set to hit theatres on August 10 and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

