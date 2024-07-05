Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Ordered By CBFC To Remove Words 'Dirty Indian' & 'F**k', Film To Have Run Time Of 3 Hours And…

Kamal Haasan, who is currently basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, is now gearing up for his another big project Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to Kamal’s 1996 mega-hit Indian and will release in theatres on July 12.

Indian 2 directed by legendary filmmaker S Shankar marks their reunion after 28 years. Shankar had directed the first part as well. Shankar’s movie are infamous for their long run time and with the latest, he has done the time. Scroll down to know the details.

What Is Indian 2 Run Time?

The run time of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has been locked at 3 hours and 4 seconds. It was earlier rumoured that the movie will have a run time of 2 hours and 46 minutes but that is not the case.

The certificate obtained by the Indian 2 makers from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reveals its run time. The film has been granted a a U/A Certificate by CBFC.

Indian 2 Ordered By CBFC To Make Five Modifications

As per the latest reports, CBFC has asked Indian 2 makers to make five major modifications in the movie. As per the order, Indian 2 will have bigger static smoking disclaimers. They have also been asked to write the text in bold and in black colour on a white background.

The label “Bribe market” has to be removed. CBFC has also ordered Indian 2 makers to modify a certain scene with body exposure.

Another big change in the movie is that words like “Indian”, “Dirty Indian” and “F**k” among others have been asked to replace. Lastly, the makers have to provide an NOC for using copyrighted content. We must also inform you, that the order also mentioned that the required documents have already been provided.

About Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Indian 2, helmed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘

Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan in the titular role. The cast also features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Manobala. Interestingly, Indian 3 is already in the works. If reports are to be believed, Kamal reportedly pocketed a cool 150 crore.

The film is produced by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions and Anirudh Ravichander has been given the responsibility for its music and background score. On July 12, Indian 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira.

