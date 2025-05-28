While the remark has gone viral, this is far from Kamal Haasan’s first brush with controversy ahead of a film release.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life to Dasavatharam: How His Movies Have Been Entangled in Controversies

Kamal Haasan has once again stirred a hornet’s nest. During the audio launch of his upcoming film Thug Life in Chennai, the actor made a statement linking the roots of the Kannada language to Tamil. The comment quickly ignited backlash, especially from pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka.

The demand for an apology was immediate, with calls for a ban on Thug Life gaining momentum. While the remark has gone viral, this is far from Kamal Haasan’s first brush with controversy ahead of a film release.

Early Sparks: The Vasool Raja MBBS Dispute (2004)

Back in 2004, Kamal Haasan’s remake of Munna Bhai MBBS, titled Vasool Raja MBBS, faced criticism from the medical community. The film, which featured Prabhu in a key role, was accused of mocking the medical profession.

The Indian Medical Association found the title disrespectful. Tamil Nadu Medical Council president K R Balasubramanian went a step further, arguing that the title “tarnished the reputation of the medical fraternity.”

Religion and Reactions: Dasavatharam and Uttama Villain

Dasavatharam (2008) was positioned as a magnum opus by Kamal Haasan, but it faced heat over its religious depictions. The film drew objections for its portrayal of conflicts between Shaivite and Vaishnavite traditions during the 16th century.

Groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Munnani alleged that the film hurt religious sentiments. There were even threats to block the movie’s screenings through protests at theatres.

In 2015, Uttama Villain landed in trouble with the Tamil Nadu wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A lawsuit was filed demanding a ban on the film, citing a song that they felt belittled a sacred conversation between Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu.

Despite being directed by Ramesh Aravind and co-produced by Kamal Haasan himself, the movie could not escape the controversy surrounding it.

Security and Censorship: Vishwaroopam’s National Stir (2013)

Vishwaroopam, released in 2013, became one of Kamal Haasan’s most controversial films. The movie faced strong opposition from Muslim groups for allegedly misrepresenting their community.

The backlash led to a ban in Tamil Nadu and protests in several other states. To resolve the issue, Kamal Haasan agreed to cut certain scenes. The filmmakers clarified that they never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments, and the Tamil Nadu ban was eventually lifted.

A Fresh Storm: Thug Life Faces Political Heat (2025)

Fast forward to 2025, Thug Life is now under the spotlight even before its release. Kamal Haasan’s linguistic comment, though intended to be a cultural reference, has been perceived as offensive by some Kannada-speaking groups.

As pressure mounts, it remains to be seen whether the controversy will affect the film’s release or prompt a formal apology from the veteran actor.

From religious sentiments to professional pride and now linguistic identity, Kamal Haasan’s cinematic journey continues to be as provocative as it is prolific.

