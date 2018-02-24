With Kamal Haasan having launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, all eyes are now on Superstar Rajinikanth. However, the sudden announcement of a new film that the Superstar has signed on with Sun Pictures has left many puzzled. The question everyone is asking is — Is Superstar Rajinikanth serious about entering politics?

Rajinikanth dropped big hints of taking the political plunge much before Kamal Haasan in 2017. But the Ulaganayagan beat him to the finish line on February 21 by holding his first political rally in Madurai. Prior to that, Kamal also announced that he is quitting films to dedicate himself to politics and serve the people. Is Superstar Rajinikanth serious about entering politics; that is the big question being posed now.

Ask BJP’s Narayanan Tirupathy about this and he says, “Kamal Haasan has a long-standing rivalry with Rajinikanth and made his announcement hastily. But Rajini is taking his own time and moving at a slow and steady pace. Why do you expect a person not to pursue their profession just because they enter politics? What will Rajinikanth do without an income? People in Tamil Nadu make politics their profession — politics and profession are different. From Rajinikanth’s point of view, he might have other commitments that he needs to fulfil and probably wants to stay in the limelight till he takes centre stage. He will remain popular only if he continues to act. Even MG Ramachandran quit films only after he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

On the day that the film with Rajinikanth was announced by Sun TV, the actor was meeting his fans at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. He told his fans, “Discipline and strong foundation necessary in politics. Let others make noise. We shall concentrate in our work.” While some thought he was taking a dig at Kamal Haasan, Rajini told the media shortly afterwards that Kamal’s party launch was well done. “Though both are working in our own way, our goals are the same,” reiterated the Superstar.

Some raise the question as to how committed Rajinikanth will be to serving the people through politics if he continues to act. Journalist Madhavan Narayanan explains the key difference between Rajini and Kamal emphasising that the Superstar is definitely serious about politics. “Unlike Kamal, Rajnikanth is not a deep analytical thinker or orator. He will need a fan machine that thrives more on his values and style. Therefore, it is quite possible that the likes of directors Karthik Subbaraj and Pa Ranjith are crafting for him an on-screen persona that helps his impending entry into politics. He is serious about politics but knows his limits and limitations. Rajni is the politics of identification, like MGR. Kamal is the politics of ideas, like Karunanidhi,” states Madhavan Narayanan.

Meanwhile, how Rajini and Kamal will run their political parties is still unanswered. Political pundits say that to run a party successfully in Tamil Nadu, at least Rs 5 crore needs to spent every day across the state for various activities. “We (BJP) have been saying that for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan to come into politics and be successful, they have to depend on a bigger party for their political continuance. How will they deal with the money power and muscle power of the DMK and AIADMK?” asks Narayanan Tirupathy.

As of now, Rajini seems to be taking the MGR route to ensure his on-screen popularity translates into votes at a later stage while Kamal has gotten down to the grassroots level to meet people and convince them of his political ability.

