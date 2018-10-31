Talking to her Twitter handle, Nora Fatehi revealed the craze which Kamariya has made. Sharing a video clip of Kamariya song, Nora Fatehi said that during recent times she had been doing some live performances on the item number. She added as soon as the song plays, the audience goes crazy and the energy level is fantastic.

Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi who left the mark with her sensuous moves and later made everyone tap their feet with Kamariya in Stree is said to be one of most loved dance performers in the country currently. Recently, her co-actor from Stree, Rajkumar Rao spoke about Nora Fatehi and termed her as one of the best dancers. Talking about her Kamariya co-star, Rao said that Nora Fatehi has s0me great dancing moves. The Stree star, Nora Fatehi, made headlines after she shared a post on her social media account talking about the buzz that her recent item number from Stree, Kamariya, has created.

Talking to her Twitter handle, Nora Fatehi revealed the craze which Kamariya has made. Sharing a video clip of Kamariya song, Nora Fatehi said that during recent times she had been doing some live performances on the item number. She added as soon as the song plays, the audience goes crazy and the energy level is fantastic. Sharing the YouTube link of the Kamariya song, Nora Fatehi said that its fun to see everyone grooving on Kamariya.

Soon after Nora Fatehi posted the Tweet, her co-actor and 5 weddings star couldn’t stop but appreciate her dancing skills. Replying to Nora Fatehi’s tweet, Rajkumar Rao said that the audience was bound to go crazy because she is one of the best dancers. Later, Nora Fatehi replied to the compliment and thanked Rao for the sweet gesture.

Kamariya on fire!🔥These days ive been performing live on kamariya & the audience goes crazy the minute the song plays!The energy is fantastic!Its fun to see everyone dancing to kamariya!💃🏾check out the full version on youtube ❤️😍@TSeries @MaddockFilms @RajkummarRao #kamariya pic.twitter.com/77XKb8covL — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) October 27, 2018

She further added that she would love to shake a leg with the actor again added that even he has got some moves. Nora Fatehi was earlier seen in an item number in Baahubali. After setting the dance floor on fire, Nora Fatehi recently shared a look of her upcoming pop song. Nora Fatehi who will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat had recently returned from Malta after completing the first schedule of shooting.

You’re one of the best dancers @Norafatehi. This was bound to happen. https://t.co/Ry1ZSybhQC — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 27, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More