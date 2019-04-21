Kamasutra 3D actress passed away earlier today due to a massive cardiac arrest. The diva was last seen in Rupesh Paul directorial Kamasutra 3D and before making her Bollywood debut she was seen in many regional films. As she comes from a very conservative Muslim family the acting career was difficult for the diva, more details inside.

Actress Saira Khan of Kamasutra 3D who replaced actress Sherlyn Chopra in the Rupesh Paul starrer died this Friday. As per reports she died due to a massive cardiac arrest this morning and passed away. The director expressed grief over Saira’s untimely death and said that when I found out the news, I was shocked that nobody even recognized her for her performance. It was even more shocking when no one reported on it. She deserved to be recognized for her performance and to remain unknown even after the brilliance she is even hurtful. It is a mourning time for us and I hope she rests in peace.

Talking about the film Kamasutra 3D that’s an erotic drama film, is based on an ancient Indian text on sexuality and related practices. The movie was first screened at the 2013 Cannes film festival. Before making her Bollywood debut Saira Khan appeared in many regional language movies.

Take a look at her movie Kamasutra 3D here:

Rupesh furthermore said that as she comes from a very conservative Muslim family, she couldn’t sign more movies. He also said that it was very difficult for her to further more make her debut with such a bold movie. It took months to convince her for festering in the movie as no one could do justice to the movie that her.

The trailer of the movie Kamasutra has crossed 3 million views on youtube. The movie stars Milind Gunaji and Saira Khan in lead roles. The movie earlier starred Sherlyn Chopra but after a controversy, she was removed from the film. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Chennai based music directors, Sachin & Sreejith while the lyrics were written by Rupesh Paul and Pratyush Prakash. The songs include – Aygiri Nandini, Saawariya, I Felt, Of Soil and Har Har Mahadeva.

