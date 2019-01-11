One of the most charming actors of Bollywood-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who has shared the screen in 2018 film Sanju, are taking social media by storm with their latest selfie. In the photo posted on Vicky's Instagram story, the actors can be seen posing for an adorable selfie with two bars of chocolate in their hands. Shared just an hour ago, the photo is too cute to handle and is breaking the Internet.

Posing for an adorable selfie, Vicky and Ranbir can be seen feasting on the chocolate. As they flaunt their cheekiest smiles, the duo looks picture-perfect and are making millions go weak in the knees. Looking at the photo, one can understand why the superstars rule hearts and are absolute heartthrobs. Soon after Vicky shared the photo as his Instagram story, the photo started trending on social media as the ‘selfie of the year’.

Joining a host of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more, Ranbir and Vicky were a part of the delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last night on January 11.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen with his latest release Uri: The Surgical Strikes that has released today. Post this, the actor will be seen in magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in upcoming films like Shamshera and Brahmastra.

