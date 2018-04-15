Written by Murali Gopi. filmmaker Rathish Ambit makes his directorial debut on the silver screen with this film which is quite ambitious. Director Rathish Ambat has filled the movie with pieces of history as well to make it more engaging. The first half of the movie and second are set in different eras and the performances and story in the first half is a treat to watch. It's in the second half that the movie starts to flounder in terms of story and otherwise too.

Kammara Sambhavam: An ambitious but flawed attempt Kammara Sambhavam had a lot of buzz around it given the fact that it was one of actor Dileep’s releases after his stint in jail and that it was also actor Siddharth’s Malayalam debut. Ad filmmaker Rathish Ambit makes his directorial debut on the silver screen with this film which is quite ambitious to say the least. Writer Murali Gopi has penned a story which shows us how a lie well told can eventually become the truth. And this how ‘Kammara Sambavan’ begins as well with a quote from Napolean Bonaparte stating, “History is a set of lies agreed upon.” Is history from the books we read factual? Who is the real hero and who is the real villain?

ILP or Indian Liberation Party is a small-time party in Kerala which wants to see its place in history known to society and its members approach Tamil director Pulikesi (Bobby Simha) to make a movie about their veteran hero Kammaran Nambiar (Dileep). When Kammaran meets Pulikesi, he starts to narrate the incidents that took place in 1945 in his village Amrutha Samudhram. And the movie he makes based on this forms the rest of the film. The movie revolves Kammaran, the Amrutha Samudhram’s medicine man, who is greedy, a complete opportunist and constantly plotting to take advantage of people and situations. He has one love and that is Bhanu (Namitha Pramod), and his desire to attain her at all costs drives the story to a great extent. Kammaran’s enemy is Othenan Nambiar (Siddharth) and how Kammaran plots his downfall and whether he achieves it forms the plot. Director Rathish Ambat has filled the movie with pieces of history as well to make it more engaging. The first half of the movie and second are set in different eras and the performances and story in the first half is a treat to watch. It’s in the second half that the movie starts to flounder in terms of story and otherwise too. For instance, Dileep mouthing dialogues indirectly talking about his present real-life criminal case is problematic.

ALSO READ: Galti Se MisTech took less commitment of time: Rithvik Dhanjani

Dileep as Kammaran is superb in the first half of the film but doesn’t seem comfortable playing the larger-than-life hero with his dark glasses and song-and-dance routine. Siddhart makes his Malayalam debut with his film and delivers the goods as Othenan. The music by Gopi Sunder and cinematography Sunil K S are highlighted in this film With a run-time of three hours and two minutes and a second half that lets you down, the movie makes you wish it would end soon.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif has a gala time with sisters; uploads pictures on Instagram

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App