Kamya Panjabi, the actress who is famous for playing vamp roles on the TV screen is going to tie the knot for the second time and will get married by next year. She will exchange vows with Shalabh Dang, a Delhi based guy who works in the healthcare industry. Shalabh and Kamya met in February and after few months Shalabh proposed Kamya for marriage. The wedding is going to take place in Mumbai.

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi who was a businessman and the two got divorced in 2013. In an interview with Bombay Times Kamya revealed her love story with Shalabh and said by next year she will be a married woman and after that, she revealed about how she met Shalabh? and how the lovely couple came to the decision to get married?

Kamya met Shalabh in February when her friend suggested her to consult him it was the time when Kamya was facing some health issues and after this, they both started chatting and within a month Shalabh proposed her. She said it was a tough decision for her to make as she was going to tie the knot again and she took the time to take the decision. As after a failed marriage, she became very negative about marriages, falling in love and she added that there was also a time when she turned against about marriages but when Shalabh came into her life, she started believing in love all over again and felt like a 16-year-old girl who was madly in love with Shalabh.

Kamya is a strong independent woman who stands on her opinions and this is the thing Shalabh loved about her and handled her the way she is, Kamya also added that she wants to spend rest of her life with Shalabh and is happy with him.

Kamya and Shalabh’s families are also bonding well as Kamya’s nine-year-old daughter bond well with Shalabh and Shalabh’s ten-year-old son Ishaan is fond of Kamya and she said that we people get along like a house on fire.

The marriage is going to take place next year and the couple is planning out a trip to Dubai to celebrate their children’s birthdays on October 6 and October 9 respectively.

