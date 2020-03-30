The newly married actress Kamya Panjabi shared a video in which she and her family are doing a house cleaning spree. Read the full article to know more and even check out her video in it.

With no doubt we can say that this lockdown is giving time to all those people who stay really busy in their lives, people are now able to complete their impending household chores. In this lockdown, the stars are also free to do their household work. Many television stars like Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have created their videos and posted it on their social media doing cleaning or some household work. This time a video of Kamya Panjabi and her family is doing rounds on the internet. This video is shared by the newly married actress Kamya, in the video, her husband ShalabhDang and their kids are seen doing the household work with utmost dedication.

The video starts with the kids in which the kids are busy cleaning the showpieces and wardrobes of the house, whereas Kamya was wiping the floor and her husband Dang was sweeping the furniture. It felt good to see the whole family cleaning their house, and battling the deadly virus together by maintaining good hygiene.

The caption of this video by Kamya was to Take your own responsibilities, do some work on your own and also make others do some work. The video got flooded with comments and all her fans were calling her a powerhouse woman.

Kamya is also keeping her fans updated with back to back glimpses of her quarantine time. She is telling her fans how is she spending her time with her family.

