Two years after the death of Pratyusha Banerjee, fellow TV actor Kamya Punjabi and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta has shared heartfelt messages on social media for her death anniversary. In their posts, they also criticise the judicial system and the society for forgetting her so soon. “Today I lost a person I really liked. It’s been two years. People will forget because life moves on, we all move on. Your death taught a lot of value of life. May you rest in peace,” Vikas wrote with a picture of Pratyusha.
Meanwhile, Kamya’s post was full of anger and contempt towards the slow pace of justice system. “Two years and no trial also as yet! Don’t laugh, I am not giving up. Yes, your parents are miserable but ‘I have complete faith in our judicial system’, that’s what they say, right? To hell with that. Value your life because you have no value here. People forget and move on and you better not rest in peace,” she wrote as a caption to their picture together on Instagram.
“Please don’t write about my friendship with her, please don’t write RIP here. If you want to do something then please don’t be blind in love, don’t give up on yourself, fight back, stop domestic violence… just stop stop stop! Nothing and nobody is worth your life! Because when you die, there are a hell lot of people who die with you! Breathe, stay alive! Life is beautiful,” she added.
Pratyusha came into the limelight through her portrayal of the grown-up Anandi in popular TV show Balika Vadhu, which delves into the issue of child marriage. Later, she went on to star in various shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Bigg Boss 7, Hum Hain Na, and Power Couple, in which she appeared with Rahul.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh will not be performing at IPL opening ceremony, confirms actor's spokesperson