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Home > Entertainment News > Kamya Punjabi Reveals The Moment She Ended Her First Marriage: ‘My Daughter Saw Us Fighting…’

Kamya Punjabi Reveals The Moment She Ended Her First Marriage: ‘My Daughter Saw Us Fighting…’

Kamya Punjabi has revealed that seeing her daughter Aara cry during a fight became the moment she decided to end her first marriage. The actor also spoke about earlier warning signs and why she stayed for years.

Kamya Punjabi, Image- Instagram
Kamya Punjabi, Image- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 12:44 IST

Kamya Punjabi recently opened up about the time when she ultimately made the decision to part ways with her first husband and it was her daughter, Aara, who proved to be the deciding factor.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that she was having tough times during her marriage with businessman Bunty Negi and that she had been trying for a long time to save her marriage even after facing various issues. It was only when her daughter saw her arguing with her father and started crying that she came to know that this cannot go on anymore.

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Kamya Punjabi Says Her Daughter Became The Turning Point

Kamya remembered that her daughter was around when she had an argument with Bunty, and the experience left a very strong impact on her. She mentioned that seeing Aara cry made her make the decision which she had been delaying for years. Kamya claimed that she was ready to provide for her daughter all on her own and did not want money dependence to be a cause of staying in marriage. Furthermore, Kamya admitted that she did not ask for any alimony when separating from her husband.

Kamya Says There Were Warning Signs Even Before Marriage

Looking back, Kamya admitted that problems in the relationship had begun much earlier. She said the two frequently fought even before getting married and that her parents had warned her that the relationship might not work. However, Kamya said she ignored those concerns because Bunty was her first love and, at the time, she believed the relationship was meant to last. She married him at the age of 25 after dating him for around three years.

Why Did Kamya Punjabi Stay In The Marriage For So Long?

Kamya stated that she continued trying because she did not want to end up regretting giving up early. Kamya further added that she experienced domestic violence in her marriage and revealed that she wore makeup on her face to hide the signs whenever she was going to work. She further stated that even if she wept alone all day, she managed to appear good when working.

Furthermore, Kamya complained that her ex-husband was making her give up her dream of becoming an actress and always asked her about her job, clothes, and even co-workers. She further explained that she could not quit because she had obligations to her parents and relatives.

Kamya Punjabi Found Love Again

Several years after her divorce from her first husband, Kamya has found happiness once again through Shalabh Dang. Kamya married her new husband in the year 2020, ushering in a fresh new phase in the life of the actress. However, in reflecting upon her previous marriage at this stage in her life, it would appear that Kamya finds one particular event standing out as the turning point where things finally became too much for her — the fact that her daughter was now being affected by the struggle that she had kept secret for so long.

ALSO READ: Richa Sharma B’Day SPL: Her First Earning From A Jagran Was Just Rs 11 — How She Became The Voice Behind ‘Billo Rani’ And ‘Sajda’

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Kamya Punjabi Reveals The Moment She Ended Her First Marriage: ‘My Daughter Saw Us Fighting…’
Kamya Punjabi Reveals The Moment She Ended Her First Marriage: ‘My Daughter Saw Us Fighting…’
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