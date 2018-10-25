Kanak Pandey videos: Bhojpuri actor Kanak Pandey is back to charm the audience with her latest video. In the video shared on her official Instagram account, Kanak Pandey can be seen flaunting her sensuous dance moves in a nightclub. Donning a sexy black dress, the Bhojpuri actor looks uber-hot in the video. Take a look at Bhojpuri star Kanak Pandey's dance video here:

Kanak Pandey videos: Rising star of Bhojpuri film industry, Kanak Pandey is known to rule hearts with her sensuous and sultry photos. As she continues to charm the audience with her photos, the beautiful diva is leaving no stone unturned to turn heads and rise at the top. Leaving every one mesmerised with her sexy dance moves, Kanak took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen dancing in a nightclub.

Donning a beautiful black dress that is complimenting her curvaceous figure, Kanak styled her look with black heels and kept her hair open adding oomph to her look. As she flaunts her dance moves on the upbeat song, Kanak is looking too hot to handle. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Kanak expressed her love for dancing.

Right after Kanak shared the video, her fans and followers showered the comment section with their compliments praising her dance and breathtaking looks. Needless to say, the video has emerged as a hit among the fans.

Emerging as a social media sensation, Kanak Pandey made her acting debut in 2017 film India Vs Pakistan opposite Ritesh Pandey. She later starred in the film Saugandh co-starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Mani Bhattacharya. The film hit the cinema screens on March 2, 2018. After Saugandh, Kanak will be reportedly seen in films like Bolo Garv Se Vandematram and Baaghi Ishq.

