Bhojpuri item queen Kanak Pandey is not only raising the temperature with her sexy dance moves but is also setting social media on fire with her sexy and sultry photos and videos. In her latest Instagram post which has taken over the Internet, we see Kanak Pandey enjoying a glass of wine at a cafe with her friends. Dressed in a sexy black top, Kanak Pandey looks astonishing as she poses for the camera holding a glass of wine in her hands.

The photo received almost 2,000 likes on photo-sharing app Instagram and the comments section was flooded with praises for the dancing queen of Bhojpuri film industry.

Kanak Pandey is known for her sexy and sizzling dance moves and thanks to her sexy latka-jhatkas, Kanak Pandey’s dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube. She will also be making her debut on the digital platform with ATL Balaji’s first Bhojpuri web-series titled Hero Vardiwala.

Kanak Pandey has more than 54,000 followers on her Instagram account and is a social media sensation.

