Kanchana Hindi remake: After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in another horror comedy. The remake of Tamil film Kanchana, the film will star Kiara Advani opposite him. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the story of the film will be altered for its Hindi remake. The film will hit the screens early next year.

Kanchana Hindi remake: As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar basks in the success of his latest release Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra, he will be seen returning to the genre of horror comedy with the remake of Tamil hit film Kanchana. In the film, the actor will share the screen space with Kiara Advani, who will play his wife. While the director of the film, i.e Raghava Lawrence will be the same, the story will be significantly changed for the remake.

A source close to the makers has told a news portal that the premise will remain as it is. However, the narrative has been reworked to give weight to Kiara Advani’s character. An important sequence of the film that will witness Akshay being possessed by a supernatural force will happen in her house and she will play a crucial role in his exorcism.

Additionally, while the original film featured the lead actor being possessed by three ghosts, the Hindi remake will portray Akshay’s character being possessed by a transgender named Lakshmi. Reports also say that the makers will start shooting for the film by the end of this month and the film will hit the theatrical screens early next year.

Before that, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen in the film Good News. However, while Akshay has been paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara has been paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for a release on September 6th, 2019. With this, Akshay will be also be seen in the upcoming film Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor.

