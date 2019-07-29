Judgemental Hai Kya poster controversy: Photographer Flora Borsi has levelled plagiarism allegations against makers of recently released Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. Flora Borsi has claimed that Kangana's cat poster is copy of her work without her permission.

Judgementall Hai Kya poster controversy:: Recently released Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgemental Hai Kya has landed in a controversy for its poster designing. On Monday, Photographer Flora Borsi claimed makers of the film Judgemental Hai Kya, Balaji Motion Pictures-run by Ekta Kapoor, have copied her work and portraited Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao just like she posed. The poster which has landed in the soup features Kangana Ranaut with a cat to showcase the third eye. Flora Borsi, who is a renowned shutterbug and is followed by hundred’s of netizens of Twitter, has the same picture on her Twitter account profile. She is also holding a cat in front of her face to showcase the third eye.

Both the pictures have a lot of similarities and one can easily say that the poster of the film and Borsi’ artwork are interconnected. It was not done yet, allegedly makers of the film copied the second poster also, in which, in which Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao both the standing with a cat in hands, in front of their eyes.

Raising her voice on the social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, Flora Borsi said, This movie poster plagiarised her art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya

In another tweet, Borsi said, “Oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕”

She had tagged makers of the film Balaji Motion pictures, Ekta Kapoor and had shared a poster from the wall of actor Rajkummar Rao seeking a justification for plagiarism without her permission.

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

