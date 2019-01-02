Kangana Ranaut has again proved herself to be a style icon in an all-black pantsuit outfit. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph and video from Mumbai airport. Check out her latest photographs which will leave you awestruck with her confident walk.

Kangana Ranaut airport diaries: Kangana Ranaut’s sartorial fashionable attires have always been applauding by the fashion experts. Whether it is an award function or a simple outing, Kangana Ranaut has always maintained her style board at a decent score. At the Mumbai airport again, she proves to be a fashionista. The shutterbugs caught her glimpse in an all-black well-tailored pantsuit. Undoubtedly, she has again validated herself as the style icon.

She beautifully channelled her professional and bossy attitude excellently. Hair tied in a bun and with matching colour sunglasses, she walks in a poised manner with an elegant smile. Kangana Ranaut’s flawless fashion choices have hardly left her fans unimpressed. Check out her more photos from her fashionable diaries.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the released of her historic period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The story is based on the freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai. Helmed by Krrish and Kangana Ranaut an ensemble of stars such as Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Richard Keep, Suresh Oberoi are in the lead roles.

