Kangana Ranaut has never failed to experiment with her ethnic attires. Be it floral or cotton simple saree, she has always stepped out in traditional attires with utmost grace and attitude. This time too, she has left all her fans impressed in a skyblue saree. heck out the 'Queen' walking in style at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut has always gone a notch higher in choosing her fashionable outfits. This time at the Mumbai airport, she can be seen giving some major fashion goals. The paparazzi clicked her endlessly as she waves at the shutterbugs. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs and videos on his Instagram handle. In the photographs, dressed up in sky blue georgette saree with silver embroidery, she looks gorgeous as ever.

She paired up the saree with a pearl necklace and sunglasses. She keeps her hair tied in a bun and carried her outfit with utmost grace. She amped her style game with the peach coloured handbag which perfectly complemented her six-long yard outfit. She gets bonus points for her elegant smile as she smiled at the shutterbugs.

Time and again, she has impressed the fashion police in her ethnic wear. Check out her more photographs in sarees.

Kangana Ranaut will feature in a periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Helmed by Krish, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 125 crores. It is based on the freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai’s story.

Recently, the movie’s trailer was released and took the Internet by storm. Kangana Ranaut was also featured in Queen along with Rajkummar Rao. The movie became a huge hit and Kangana also received a national award in 2014 for her acting.

