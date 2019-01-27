Kangana Ranaut airport photos: From her shimmery gowns to comfortable trendy outfits, Kangana Ranaut has nailed her fashion goals whenever she has stepped out. At Mumbai airport too, she ups her style statement in a black pantsuit.

Kangana Ranaut airport photos: Queen actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for her acting prowess, open-mind in the film industry also rules Instagram with her fashionable outfits. Be it her airport outfits or ethnic wear, she has gone a notch higher in choosing her sartorial. Time and again, she has aced fashion goals. At Mumbai airport too, she proves the queen of the fashion industry. The paparazzi spotted her at the airport and clicked her endlessly. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph where she looks no less a beauty with grace. Manikarnika actor looks regal in a black outfit with a sequin white outfit. She perfectly matched her outfit with black stilettos, a handbag and sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time that she has impressed everyone with her class-apart outfits. Check out her latest photographs.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is performing well at the box-office. On an opening day, it collected Rs 8.75 crores. The movie is expected to collect around Rs 11 crores. The film has received a mixed response. Kangana Ranaut is co-directing the movie along with Krrish. TV actor Ankita Lokhande has made her debut in the movie as Jhalkaribai.

