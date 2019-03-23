Jayalalithaa biopic: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has turned a year older today, has announced that she will play Jayalalithaa in her biopic. The film will be directed by AK Vijay and bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.

Jayalalithaa biopic: From her debut film Gangster to Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and her latest film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has emerged as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. As she continues to break the glass ceiling and portray strong characters on-screen, she has announced her next project today on the occasion of her birthday. In her next, Kangana will be essaying the role of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil.

The announcement of the project is evoking mixed reactions on the social media platform. While some are happy that a talented actor Kangana is essaying Jayalalithaa, many have raised apprehensions if she is the appropriate cast. There are also a certain section of tweeple who have requested the makers of the film to cast Vijaya Shanti for the role.

Here’s how tweeple are reacting to the announcement:

Strong personality like #Jayalalithaa needs exceptionally talented actress who can easily get into character. In acting none is better than Kangana. #JayalalithaaBiopic #Thalaivi — 🎬 (@Filmy_addict) March 23, 2019

#Jayalalithaabiopic Vijaya Shanthi is the best choice.. No other can act in JJ role — nimmy (@nimmyspace) March 23, 2019

#KanganaRanaut to play the role of late TN CM – mass leader – actress #Jayalalithaa in Director #Vijay’s #Thalaivi – #Jayalalithaabiopic. A really really weird, surprising choice 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q2NW4tAkwY — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 23, 2019

#KanganaRanaut to play #Jayalalithaa in #Jayalalithaabiopic #Thalaivi.. She is very talented but don't know how she pull off the later years of Jayalalithaa Amma.. Let's wait and watch.. pic.twitter.com/SdJMszIFeW — CINEMAKARAN (@cinema_karan) March 23, 2019

Burn 🔥 haters who say that people are unwilling to associate with #KanganaRanaut coz she is difficult to work with 😎

She is bagging the most coveted lead roles in female centric movies while you rejoice on your favorite getting side roles in big productions https://t.co/pLlvGHEMKz — !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) March 22, 2019

Sure Shot Block Buster Hit!! #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa — Chowkidar LaKsHyA AdVaNi (@AdvaniLakshya) March 22, 2019

Known for directing films like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal, Filmmaker AK Vijay will be helming the film while KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the film. The film will be co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.Speaking about the film, Kangana has said that the politician is one of the biggest female success stories of the century. Applauding it as a great concept for a mainstream film, Kangana added that she is honoured to be a part of the project that traces the journey of the Jayalalithaa from a superstar to an iconic politician.

Director AK Vijay said that he is happy to collaborate with such a talented actor like Kangana to play the dynamic leader. He added that making a film on the life of Jayalalithaa is a huge responsibility and they will do it with utmost honesty and care.

After delivering blockbuster film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer’s upcoming film Panga and Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More