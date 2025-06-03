Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut shows admiration for Clint Eastwood in her recent Instagram Story “Entertainment world is often perceived as frivolous and vain, But people like Clint Eastwood make artists look so good" - Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to praise legendary Hollywood actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood, who, at 95, is still actively working in the film industry. Sharing her admiration via Instagram Stories, Kangana hailed Eastwood’s dedication to his craft, calling him a “yogi” someone deeply focused and spiritually aligned with his purpose.

“Entertainment world is often perceived as frivolous and vain,” she wrote. “But people like Clint Eastwood make artists look so good. Even at 95, every morning he has one single-minded focus: ‘Where is my frame?’ That is yog. He is a yogi.”

Clint Eastwood, best known for redefining the Western genre, rose to fame with his iconic roles in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars, and the Dirty Harry series. But his talent goes far beyond acting.

As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned immense respect, winning four Academy Awards, two each for Best Director and Best Picture for Unforgiven (1992) and Million Dollar Baby (2004). His minimalistic style, emotional storytelling, and commanding presence behind the camera have shaped generations of cinema lovers.

Clint Eastwood has stated he plans to continue making films, saying he will work “as long as I can still learn something, or until I’m truly senile,”.

Despite his age, Eastwood remains a creative force. His recent directorial ventures, including The Mule and Cry Macho, showcase his undying passion for storytelling. In interviews, Eastwood has stated that there’s no age limit to growth and that he still feels the hunger to tell meaningful stories.

Kangana’s praise sheds light on how true artistry transcends time. In a world that often chases youth and novelty, Clint Eastwood stands as a reminder that purpose, discipline, and love for one’s craft are what truly make someone timeless.

