Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has once again called out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in her latest interview. Questioning the actors being called young, Kangana said that while Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old, Alia Bhatt has just turned 27. She added that the actors can talk about their sex lives but not raise their voice on matters on national importance.

It seems like the cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt isn’t going to end anytime soon. The Manikarnika actor on Thursday launched a fresh attack at Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor by stating that they are too old to be called young actors. In her latest interaction with a news portal, Kangana questioned why they are called young when Ranbir is 37 years old while Alia Bhatt has just turned 27. Calling it absolutely unfair, she remarked if they are kids or dumb?!

Kangana further criticised the actors for not speaking up on issues of national importance. She said that they are comfortable talking about their sex lives and share pictures on social media but not about their country stating that it is their personal choice.

During the time of Manikarnika’s release, Kangana had lashed out at Alia for not supporting the film and called her Karan Johar’s puppet. In a media interaction, the actor had said Alia needs to grow some spine and support a film about women empowerment and nationalism. She added that if she is only focused on getting rich and not raise her voice on important matters then her success has no real value.

On a different occasion, Kangana had slammed Ranbir Kapoor for refusing to comment on politics. Quoting his statements, Kangana said that it is because of the citizen that he is able to enjoy all luxuries of life and termed his reluctance as irresponsible behaviour. The nepotism debate sparked off by Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan proved that the actor is one of those to mince her words.

After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the film Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actor will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer’s film Panga. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra. While Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera lined up after Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for films like RRR and Inshallah.

