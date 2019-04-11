Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has launched a verbal attack again on Alia Bhatt. In her latest interaction with an entertainment portal, Kangana has called Alia's performance in Gully Boy mediocre. Earlier, Kangana had called her Karan Johar's puppet.

The feud between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt is far from getting over. After launching a verbal attack on Alia for not supporting her film Manikarnika and not raising her voice on national issues, Kangana Ranaut has called her performance in Gully Boy mediocre. Recently, an entertainment portal ran a poll to decide the best performance by a female actor in 2019 in which Kangana bagged the first position by securing 37% while Alia Bhatt came second with 33% votes.

Reacting to the same, Kangana told the portal that this is embarrassing for her as what is there to beat in Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy. She said that it was just another snappy outspoken girl representing Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting. She added that the star kids receive a lot of love from media. Pampering mediocre work should stop otherwise the bar will never be raised.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor for not raising their voice on issues of national concern and said that star kids will discuss their sex lives but not their country. On receiving no support from Alia Bhatt on Manikarnika’s release, Kangana said that if Alia does not have her own voice and her existence revolves around being Karan Johar’s puppet then she does not consider her successful.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is prepping for her upcoming film Thalaivi, which is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming film Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film is slated to release on April 17. With this, Alia Bhatt has also been roped in for Brahmastra, Inshallah, RRR and Sadak 2.

