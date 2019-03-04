Kangana Ranaut has taken the whole industry by a storm with her sensational statements. The Bollywood beauty keeps on sharing her views without any filter and takes a stand on every issue. This time too, she has created a buzz by attacking Ranbir Kapoor and other actors for not commenting on political issues. Here's how Ankita Lokhande reacted!

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut tops the headline every now and then for her bold comments. After bashing the industry for nepotism and biases, Kangana Ranaut has now taken a fresh take on Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana Ranaut had earlier blamed Bollywood actors for boycotting her movies and not supporting her work but now, she has many different topics to talk about.

The actor recently has a success bash of Manikarnika, where she interacted with the media. Kangana Ranaut attacked Bollywood hottie Ranbir Kapoor and other actors too who deny commenting on political topics. Kangana Ranaut was also heard quoting Ranbir Kapoor’s statements when he denied talking on some political issue and said his home is supplied with water and electricity so why would he comment? Bashing him on this, she said that the actors should act responsible and share their views on these national topics too, as they affect us all. She also said that the actor avoids talking about it to not ruin their impressions and are afraid to lose fans.

Here’s the video!

While Kangana Ranaut was giving this bold interview, her co-star in Manikarnika Ankita Lokhande accompanied her. Captured giving awkward expressions and smiles, Ankita Lokhande caught everyone’s attention. The actor did not comment on any of Kangana’s statements but kept on smiling while she said it all. Ankita Lokhande was given a Bollywood break by Kangana Ranaut’s movie Manikarnika where she played a supporting role.

