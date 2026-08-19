Why Did Kangana Ranaut Back Isha Koppikar’s ‘Andhbhakt’ Remark? Here’s What The BJP MP Said

‘Andhbhakt’ has always been a term used in political discourse through social media. However, Isha Koppikar has chosen to give herself an alternative meaning to the term. Actress Isha Koppikar recently referred to herself as “proud andhbhakt”, but here her devotion refers to her patriotism for the nation rather than to a political party.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Isha Koppikar after sharing her video on Instagram Stories.

What Did Isha Koppikar Say About Being An ‘Andhbhakt’?







The actress reacted to the charge in a video posted on her Instagram account. Instead of avoiding the allegation, she accepted it as long as loving the country and seeing it develop counts as bhakti.

“Yes, I am an andhbhakt,” Isha says, before adding that she was happy to accept being called one if it meant she felt that way about the country.

However, there was a significant difference in the argument made by the actress. Isha said she did not have this devotion towards any political party. She believed that loving the country did not necessarily mean agreeing with every move made by the government. The actress stated that one can be patriotic and even criticize the government’s decisions.

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Support Isha Koppikar?

Kangana shared Isha’s video on her Instagram story, and her reaction started with the words, “Wow!! Well explained as for me.”

Kangana, in her reaction, linked the statement of Isha to the instances that she faced in her life, and stated that standing up against whatever one thinks is wrong had always been alongside her patriotism. Kangana talked about an incident from her school days where she stood against a teacher who would beat the kids with sticks during the assembly. Moreover, she talked about how she stood up against things after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai and the Nirbhaya case.

Furthermore, the BJP MP stated that she loves her country and the people of her country. She also said that she was one of those who could admire even the people she met. It can be seen that the response was in favor of the main point of Isha.

Isha Koppikar’s ‘Nation First’ Message

The key message conveyed through Isha’s video was the notion of putting the nation before party politics. She talked about not just what India had done for her but about what contributions she could make for the benefit of the country. In addition, she said that while being in support of India’s growth, one did not give up the opportunity to question the powers that be.

It is precisely due to the political connotation carried by the term “andhbhakt” – which people often use on the Internet when talking critically about the blind loyalty of individuals to some leader and his/her party – that Isha’s words have raised much interest. In contrast to the usual meaning of the term, Isha tried to turn the tables on this phrase in relation to her own patriotism towards the country.

This brings us to Kangana’s response, the peculiarity of which lies in the fact that she has become more than just a Bollywood actress. Having served as the Lok Sabha MP for Mandi since 2024, she represented the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her comment on Isha’s differentiation of patriotism from political party loyalty has gained even more weight, although instead of arguing about party support, the two actresses are talking about patriotism and its meaning.

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