Kangana Ranaut Backs Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row: ‘Why Can’t We Also Live Well?’

Singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur has found herself at the centre of an online debate after she was seen arriving at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in a blue, chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Cullinan during Ganesh Chaturthi. Videos of the arrival quickly circulated on social media, with some users questioning how the 25-year-old MLA could be associated with a luxury SUV so soon after entering politics. Reports have cited the Cullinan’s price at around Rs 10.50 crore ex-showroom, with the on-road price in Mumbai potentially exceeding Rs 13 crore.

However, an important detail remains unclear: there has been no confirmed report establishing that the Rolls-Royce is owned by Maithili herself. Reports have noted that it could have been rented or arranged for the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut Defends Maithili Thakur

Amid the criticism, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Maithili. In an Instagram Story, she questioned why politicians who work in public life should be expected to give up personal comfort or their existing careers. “Why can’t we also live well?” Kangana wrote, arguing that public representatives can work for society while also maintaining their personal lives and careers. She also said it was unreasonable to expect politicians to “remain poor and lifeless” simply because they are involved in public service.

Kangana’s comments have added another layer to the debate, which began with Maithili’s appearance in the luxury vehicle rather than any confirmed disclosure about its ownership.

Who Is Maithili Thakur, Bihar’s Youngest MLA?

Maithili Thakur entered politics after establishing herself as a popular folk and classical singer. She contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly election from Alinagar on a BJP ticket and defeated RJD’s Binod Mishra by 11,730 votes, securing 84,915 votes. At 25, she became the youngest MLA elected to the Bihar Assembly. Before her political debut, Maithili had built a substantial following through music and digital platforms. She has performed Maithili, Bhojpuri, devotional and classical music and had also appeared on Rising Star India.

The Rolls-Royce episode has now brought renewed attention to the singer-turned-politician, while the question of who actually owns the vehicle remains unanswered.