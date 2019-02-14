Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen next in Mental Hai Kya, is all set to direct her own biopic. The biopic is being scripted by Manikarnika director Vijayendra Prasad. The upcoming film will portray Ranaut's life without manipulation and will narrate her journey from the mountains to gaining prominence in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut to direct her own biopic: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that her own story is the subject of her next directorial. She added that nothing would be exaggerated or manipulated in the film including the characters. She also said that it is a sincere and heartfelt account of her journey so far with plenty of memorable moments. She expressed her gratitude for the love given to her by the people around her, who have never judged her but accepted for who she was.

After savouring the success of box office hit Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut is set to direct her own biopic. The film is currently in the scripting stage and is being written by Vijayendra Prasad who also penned the story of Baahubali franchise and Manikarnika. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

She also said that Vijayendra Prasad requested her to write a story on her when they were working for Manikarnika and he urged her to let him write a film based on her life around 12 weeks ago. She expressed her anxiety at the initial stage but then she added that she could trust her implicitly. The actress gave her nod to the project. When asked about whether the film will show the incidents from her past life, she replied she could not show the journey of her life without people. Her motive behind this idea to project herself and her life with all its turbulence.

The Manikarnika actress added that it is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood without any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and grew to prominence against all odds, with some memorable films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Tannu Weds Mannu 2, Fashion, Queen and Manikarnika, achieving three National Awards along the way.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More