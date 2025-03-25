Kangana Ranaut Calls Demolition Of Mumbai Studio ‘Completely Legal’ Amid Kunal Kamra Row While Denying Link To Her Office

Her statement seemingly alluded to the 2020 demolition of her Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid her dispute with the Shiv Sena-led government.

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra referred to Shinde as a “Gaddar” (traitor), a label frequently used by critics following his defection from Shiv Sena, which ultimately led to the formation of the current Maharashtra government.

Kangana Defends Eknath Shinde

Responding to Kamra’s comments, Kangana spoke to the media outside the Parliament on March 25, expressing her disapproval of the comedian’s mockery.

She stated, “Whether you agree with someone or not, making fun of them—especially mocking an illegal incident that happened to me—is not right. I won’t compare that incident with this because that was illegal, while this is completely legal.”

Her statement seemingly alluded to the 2020 demolition of her Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid her dispute with the Shiv Sena-led government.

Kangana Praises Eknath Shinde’s Journey

The actress also highlighted Shinde’s inspiring rise from being an auto-rickshaw driver to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister.

“Shinde ji once drove a rickshaw, and today, he has reached great heights on his own merit. But who are these people mocking him? What credentials do they have? What have they achieved in life?” she remarked.

The Ongoing Controversy

Kunal Kamra, known for his bold political satire, has frequently criticized the BJP and its allies. His remark branding Eknath Shinde as a ‘Gaddar’ aligns with the opposition’s narrative, particularly Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, which accuses Shinde of betraying Shiv Sena by aligning with the BJP.

Kamra made the remark during his stand-up performance in Mumbai, sparking a major backlash. Supporters of Eknath Shinde condemned his statement, while Kamra’s fans defended his right to free speech.

The controversy escalated when, on March 23, a group of Eknath Shinde’s supporters vandalized the venue where Kamra performed. Shiv Sena workers also gathered at Khar Police Station to file a complaint against the comedian, while similar complaints were submitted at MIDC Police Station.

How Did Kunal Kamra React?

Despite the backlash, Kamra refused to apologize and criticized the mob for their actions. “It is not against the law to poke fun at leaders and the circus that is the political system,” he asserted.

Kamra also questioned whether legal action would be taken against those responsible for the vandalism. “Will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who arrived today at Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down with hammers?”

Further mocking the incident, Kamra quipped, “Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition.”

He also stated that he “does not fear this mob” and will not hide from the controversy, calling the act of vandalism “senseless” and likening it to “overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served.”