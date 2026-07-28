Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Protesters ‘Generation Gutter’, Faces Backlash Over Remarks on NEET Protesters

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has landed in the middle of another controversy after making a series of remarks about the recent NEET protests, criticising the language, placards and social media content shared by demonstrators. The protests, held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and several other cities, saw thousands of students and young people demand action over the NEET paper leak controversy. Alongside marches and speeches, the demonstrations gained traction online for their witty slogans, memes and posters, many of which reflected the language and humour commonly associated with Gen Z.

Reacting to those posts on social media, Ranaut described the content as “puke-inducing” and said she had “never in my life seen so much ugliness in one place.” She also questioned the upbringing of the protesters, writing, “Who is birthing and raising them?”

‘Generation Gutter’: The remarks that sparked outrage

Ranaut’s criticism became more contentious when she referred to the protesters as “Generation Gutter.” In a lengthy social media post, the BJP MP claimed that some young people had “nothing to offer to the system” and criticised what she described as the behaviour of “so-called westernised Indian women.”