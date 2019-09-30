Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood's controversial queen Kangana Ranaut has again made the news by passing bold comment on sex and said, parents should feel happy for children sex life and should promote it.

Kangana further said, sex is crucial in one’s life and when a person feels like having sex then go for it, people ideology for sex is still there, they believe that scriptures don’t allow sex. However, when Kangana parents got to know that their daughter is sexually active they were in shock.

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in film Judgementall Hai Kya, the film was a box office hit. Work-wise, Kangana is all set to recreate her prowess acting magic with the film Jaya/Tailaivi as Taran Adarsh announced the news, Dhaakad, Imali, Panga, Teju, R Balki’s Next and Divine Lovers.

Kangana till now has worked in more than 40 films and her each role was very much lauded by audience and critics, especially the Queen. The actress in 2006 debuted in Bollywood with the film Gangster and after that, she overnight got recognization and got many big-budget films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Tanu Weds Manu and many more.

The actress got National awards for her commendable work. Though the actress is got at her work, and time and again she raised some serious concern on issues like Cauvery Calling, women empowerment, social justice and many more.

