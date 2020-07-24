Kangana Ranaut has been in an uproar in opposition to the movie mafia after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. Kangana claimed that Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend told her that Sushant was subjected to so much humiliation in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut has been in an uproar in opposition to the movie mafia after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide last month.

As per Kangana’s observations, understanding, and experience, she has made it her aim to uncover the bad side of Bollywood.

In the film industry, a can of worms has been opened after the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: YouTuber PewDiePie pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Also read: Cyberabad police commissioner launches Ambulance services for Hyderabad

Sushant was subjected to so much humiliation in Bollywood, including negative press and professional isolation, said Kangana in a new interview and claimed that Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend told her.

Several statements and interviews have been given by the Queen actress regarding everything that’s going around in the Bollywood.

When she spoke to Ankita, she said from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it, said Kangana. She further said that this is how Ankita summed it up.

The Tanu weds Manu actress said, Ankita told her that she knew Sushant from the time Sushant started working in serials and went on to become a top actor in the TV industry.

After ‘rejections after rejections, auditions after auditions’, he made it in Bollywood from the television world, Ankita told Kangana.

Several accusations have been made by Kangana against Bollywood A-listers including Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra either by speaking personally to the media or through her twitter team.

Whenever a new revelation comes out about Sushant Singh Rajput, people are held by surprise as they are still coming to terms with his demise.

Also read: ‘Distrust and verify’ new US policy in dealing with China: Mike Pompeo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App