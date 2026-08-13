Kangana Ranaut Clarifies ‘Gutter Chaap’ Gen Z Remark, Issues Open Challenge: ‘Shabana Azmi Types Log…’ – WATCH

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again addressed the controversy surrounding her remarks on Gen Z, insisting that she never described the entire generation as “gutter chaap”. In a fresh social media clarification, Ranaut challenged those accusing her of insulting India’s youth to produce a specific quote in which she allegedly made a sweeping reference to the entire Gen Z population.

Her comments come amid a larger political and social debate around the youth-led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have raised concerns linked to education and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Reports from the ground have described the gathering as predominantly young, while also noting the presence of people from different age groups.

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Gen Z?

Ranaut argued that describing the Jantar Mantar gathering simply as a “Gen Z protest” was misleading. In her latest clarification, she claimed that around 10,000 people were present at the protest, but said only about 2,000 of them were Gen Z. She also pointed to the presence of older attendees, referring to them as “Shabana Azmi types”.

Ranaut further contrasted that figure with India’s much larger Gen Z population, arguing that a remark directed at a small group of protesters could not logically be interpreted as an attack on an entire generation.

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Kangana replied back to congress mp on her insta story of genz accusation #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/IkG91ovo1J — Kangana Updates (@KR_Insta2) August 13, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Issues ‘Open Challenge’

The actor-politician then directly challenged critics who said she had branded all Gen Z youngsters “gutter chaap”. “Main aapko open challenge deti hoon,” Ranaut said, asking anyone making that claim to show her a specific quote in which she included the “puri generation”.

She concluded by accusing critics of pushing an “agenda” against her.

Why Did Kangana’s Gen Z Remark Spark Controversy?

The clarification follows a series of sharp comments Ranaut made about videos emerging from the Jantar Mantar protests. She had previously described some of the content as “puke inducing” and criticised the language and conduct of certain protesters. Her comments were subsequently interpreted by critics as an attack on Gen Z more broadly. The controversy intensified after she used the phrase “Generation Gutter” while discussing young protesters, prompting backlash online and from political opponents.

Ranaut, however, now maintains that her criticism was aimed at specific protesters and their conduct, not an entire generation.