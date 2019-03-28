On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwin Iyer Tiwari's sports film Panga and Mental hai Kya. She has also signed her next film where she will be playing the role of Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actress Jayalalitha in her biopic. Whereas Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra. Take a look at the full interview inside.

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut recently became a part of another controversy by taking a dig at Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with a leading daily- Midday, Kangana shared a lot of facts among which she also commented on the duo’s relationship and age. She said when her mother was 27 she had three kids so Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are too old to be called young! Ranbir Kapoor is 37 and Alia Bhatt is 27. She furthermore even said- That this is totally unfair… Baache hai ya dumb hai?

In the very same interview, Kangana Arnaut even commented that the star kids don’t shy away from talking about their sex life but are reluctant to talk about nationalism. Furthermore, Kangana even said that the stars are ready to tell who they are dating who they arent but when asked to comment and support national topics the stars will say It’s their own personal choice?

Let’s take a look at what fans think about this:

They will discuss whatever that they want to discuss…who the hell are you #KanganaRanaut to raise a finger on that?…you are just a big and clever attention seeker. — Kapil Mediratta (@kapnice) March 28, 2019

Apart from a brilliant actress, how smartly intelligent she is! Her thoughs are so ahead of our time, if she would have been in country like US, she would have got multiple applaud for her thought process. Wow 😊#KanganaRanaut #Manikarnika — Rahul Sharma (®s) (@RajKRQ) March 28, 2019

Kangana has been the center of many controversies and is known for targeting actors for no reason at all. Earlier this year when her movie Manikarnika released she had targeted actors like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and many such stars who didn’t support her. Who can forget the infamous Koffee With Karan episode where Kangana had targeted Kalank director Karan Johar over nepotism and called him the flagbearer of Nepotism.

As usual, PR agencies of bollywood have started their work of degrading kangana after they came across a latest interview of Kangana.

They r trying to make a big issue of certain logical things which kangana said, by manipulating them.@Rangoli_A @KanganaFanClub #KanganaRanaut — The Ultimate Opportunist (@amitsharma54532) March 28, 2019

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra. The movie is slated to release this year on Christmas. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in RRR, Inshallah, Student of the year 2, and Kalank.

The period drama movie Kalank has been directed by Karan Johar and will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor Madhuri Dixit, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Alia Bhatt will play the role of Roop.

