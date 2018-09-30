After Deepika Padukone's magnificent performance as Rani Padmavati, there is another Bollywood actor who is all set to slip into the character of another legendary queen from Indian history. Besides this, the social media users are also trying to contemplate that which one of actors, Kangana and Deepika, have better carried the royal avatar.

After Deepika Padukone’s magnificent performance as Rani Padmavati, there is another Bollywood actor who is all set to slip into the character of another legendary queen from Indian history. We are talking about none other than Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Rani Laxmibai. Lately, we all have come across several pictures revealing Kangana’s look as Rani Laxmibai and undoubtedly the actor looks an epitome of royalty.

Besides this, the social media users are also trying to contemplate that which one of both the actors, Kangana and Deepika, have better carried the royal avatar. People have been jumping into the comparison and have already chosen their sides. However, comparing the two actors and that too for the characters having a difference of a few decades between them is somehow not right. Meanwhile, take a look at the picture that has been breaking the Internet.

What’s your opinion on this? Who has sported the look better – Kangana or Deepika? Let’s not get deeper into the discussion because we all know that the characters are poles apart. While Kangana’s Rani Laxmibai is going to an action-pack drama, Deepika’s Padmaavat was based on a fiction that portrayed her as one of the most beautiful and wise queens of her time.

