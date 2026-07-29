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Home > Entertainment News > Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH

Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH

After facing criticism for calling some young women "Generation Gutter," BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has defended her remarks in a new Instagram video. The actor said her comments were about preserving civility in public discourse, not policing women's freedom.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)
Kangana Ranaut (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:41 IST

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the backlash over her controversial “Generation Gutter” remarks by posting a video on Instagram, insisting that her comments were aimed at promoting discipline and respectful public behaviour rather than restricting individual freedom. The clarification comes days after the Emergency actor sparked outrage by criticising sections of Gen Z protesters and describing some young women as “Generation Gutter,” drawing sharp reactions from political leaders, activists and social media users.

‘Discipline Is Not a Choice,’ Says Kangana

In the video, addressed to what she called her “media friends,” Kangana argued that vulgar language and abusive public behaviour should not be normalised. “We don’t want our children to grow up using obscene language or becoming sexualised through such words. We don’t accept this kind of behaviour, and we won’t normalise it,” she said.

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The actor also accused sections of the media of selectively highlighting her controversial remarks while ignoring her posts congratulating India’s space achievements and wishing NEET aspirants well. Responding to criticism from those questioning why women should bear the “burden of dignity,” Kangana said, “Would you teach this to your daughters? Discipline isn’t a choice. If you want to live in society, you have to follow its rules. Your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

References to PM Modi and ‘Basic Civic Sense’

Kangana further argued that freedom of expression should not come at the cost of insulting others. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said many people view him as a leader, mentor or even a role model, adding that abusive language hurts public sentiment. She described respectful communication as “basic civic sense” and urged people not to be influenced by what she referred to as “feminazi” ideologies. She also said that while people are free to express themselves privately, public spaces demand restraint and decorum.

Ending her message on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Kangana said human beings should evolve socially rather than regress into what she described as “animalistic tendencies.”

What Triggered the Controversy?

The actor’s clarification follows widespread criticism over her earlier comments on the recent student protests. Kangana had described videos from the demonstrations as “puke-inducing” and questioned the language used by protesters. She also referred to some self-described protesters as “Generation Gutter,” remarks that quickly went viral and triggered a political storm.

The controversy unfolded amid heightened tensions following protests over the police action during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, after which authorities also sought the removal of social media posts containing abusive content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As of now, Kangana has not withdrawn her remarks but maintains they were intended as a call for civility and responsible public conduct rather than an attack on women or young people.

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Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH
Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH
Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH
Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH

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