In the past few weeks the CDR case, which stands for Call Details Records case has blown up. The news first came to attention when Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in media reports. The crime branch of Thane police has named renowned actress Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff in the CDR case. The senior police official also said that Kangana Ranaut shared Hrithik Roshan’s mobile number with Siddiqui in 2016.

The recent Call Drop Records (CDR) case is grabbing more eyeballs than any other scam that involved Bollywood celebrities.The case involving high-profile lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has shocked and shaken up the industry. Earlier, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name had cropped up in the scam, and it was alleged that he spied on his wife Aaliya. Now, the latest Bollywood celebrities whose names have cropped up in the CDR controversy happen to be Kangana Ranaut in regards to the Hrithik Roshan controversy and Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha.

Ranaut had reportedly sent the mobile number of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to Siddiquee in 2016. Throwing light on Ranaut’s involvement, Thane police crime branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told India Today, “We found an SMS in Siddiqui’s mobile phone sent by Kangana Ranaut and in that she had mentioned his (Hrithik Roshan’s) name and his cell number. We had sought details of the number from service provider whether CDR of the number was pulled out or not. We will wait for the details and if CDR has been illegally procured we will probe further.”

ALSO READ: Names of Ayesha Shroff and Kangana Ranaut surface in CDR probe case

However, hours after the top cop named Kangana in the scam, the actress categorically denied the claim. As per TV reports, she lashed out at Trumukhe, accusing him of defaming an artist. She criticised him for basing his allegation on assumption rather than getting to the bottom of the investigation first.However, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel lashed out at the cop for mentioning the ‘Queen’ actress’s name. She tweeted about the same and bashed the police force for not doing a proper investigation.

When we respond to a notice,we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions. https://t.co/5YdYEZJ1b2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 21, 2018

Following the interrogation of arrested lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, the Thane police recovered actor Sahil Khan’s call details. According to Thane police crime branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, the details were shared with Siddiqui by Ayesha Shroff. Rizwan, the lawyer of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was arrested by Thane crime branch in connection with a Call Detail Records (CDRs) case.

ALSO READ: Manmarziyaan first look: Abhishek Bachchan makes a comeback; joins Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

“Probe found that Ayesha Shroff (wife of Jackie Shroff) procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan, this was revealed in an analysis of Rizwan`s mobile,” said DCP Trimukhe. Rizwan was arrested by police last week in course of an investigation into the illegal acquisition of CDRs by private detectives.

ALSO READ: Race 3: Salman Khan introduces ‘the main man’ Bobby Deol as Yash

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App