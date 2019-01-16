Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra are two of the leading Bollywood actors and are ruling the Hindi film industry like real queens! Well, on an individual level, they both are doing their best in their career and turning out to be box-office success factory. But on a collaboration ground, we have seen them together in two of the Bollywood films including Fashion and Krish 3.

As Kangana is these days surfacing the internet all the time to promote her upcoming release Manikarnika, many of her statements are stealing the limelight. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut was noted saying that she wants to work with the tough girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra again. Kangana Ranaut went on saying that she has already shared screens with Priyanka Chopra is Krish 3 where the desi girl played a desi role but this time, Kangana wants both of them to act real supergirls and kick some butts together!

Kangana Ranaut who will soon be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra and said that she is like a supergirl in person too and she can surely kick some butts. Well, that would be a fun time watching these two ladies kick butts on screen. Until that happens, we can look forward to Kangana Ranaut’s super energetic role in Manikarnika where she also wore the hat of a director to make the movie more refined. Releasing on this January 25, the movie will also cast Ankita Lokhande, Taher Shabbir and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

