The diva made her debut in the Indian film industry with Anurag Basu's Gangster

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut owns the fashion game and here stunning, sizzling and sexy photos are proof! From Indian attire to hot western attires, Kangana Ranaut knows how to slay it all! She is the undisputed queen of Bollywood, who has given us some major women-centric blockbusters such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Simran, among many others. The diva made her debut in the Indian film industry with Anurag Basu’s Gangster and was highly applauded for her path-breaking performance in the romantic-thriller.

Since then Kangana Ranaut has never looked back! She has given big hits like Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, among many others. Kangana Ranaut is not only one of the finest Bollywood actresses but is also a fashionista! Her style becomes the fashion trend and also, her airport looks are to die for! In a recent photo shared by one of the fan pages of the Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in an off-shoulder pink dress.

Her red-wine lip shade n those short curls are making her look sexier! Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is slated to hit the big screen on January 25 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year! Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya later this year.

Here are some sexy dance videos of Kangana:

