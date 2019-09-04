Judgementall Hai Kya actor Kangana Ranaut suggested makers of Jayalalithaa biopic to change the name to Thalaivi in all the languages. Earlier the film was titled as Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. The film is slated to release by the end of October.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of late actor and politician J Jayalalithaa in her next film. Kangana was recently seen in dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Rajkumar Rao and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. For her forthcoming film, Kangana is working hard to fit into the role of Jayalalitha. She is very excited about the film, the actor is also taking dance classes and preparing herself to copy her accent as well as her traits. The film was announced recently and is being directed by AL Vijay in three different languages.

As per reports, makers of the film decide to name the movie Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. But recently the Manikarnika actor requested the filmmakers of J Jayalalithaa biopic to keep the name of the film Thalaivi for all languages to respect the ancient language.

According to Kangana, the film Kai Po Che had its name in Gujarati despite being a Hindi movie and it gives respect to the native language. Makers of the film decided to keep the title Jaya in Hindi so that the audience have an idea about her. But after Kangana suggested to keep the same name they are considering it as an option.

In the new age cinema, Queen actor Kangana is working on historic films because it is important to know the history and get inspiration from that. Kangana has always chosen women-centric films. Her film Manikarnika performed quite well on the box office. The audience also likes to watch something different apart from romantic comedies and action thrillers.

Apart from the title, the actor also suggested adding a tag line like Jaya or Jayalalithaa to the posters so that there is no confusion. Meanwhile, Kangana is learning Bharatanatyam for a retro song in the film. The dance will have more than 100 dancers in the background. The biopic is slated to hit the box office by the end of October.

